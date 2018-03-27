Loading
28-Mar-2018 9:57 AM

ACI: Nearly all regions record airfreight growth of 8% or more in Jan-2018

ACI World reported (26-Mar-2018) nearly all regions recorded airfreight growth of 8% or more in Jan-2018. ACI commented: "Despite the uncertainty regarding the protectionist rhetoric that swept across many countries, continued high growth in air freight volumes may very well be a trend in the short term. On the back of a strengthened global economy and trade, the air freight market has shown remarkable resilience to disruption in the last year". ACI highlighted growth in the following regions and countries:

