28-Mar-2018 9:57 AM
ACI: Nearly all regions record airfreight growth of 8% or more in Jan-2018
ACI World reported (26-Mar-2018) nearly all regions recorded airfreight growth of 8% or more in Jan-2018. ACI commented: "Despite the uncertainty regarding the protectionist rhetoric that swept across many countries, continued high growth in air freight volumes may very well be a trend in the short term. On the back of a strengthened global economy and trade, the air freight market has shown remarkable resilience to disruption in the last year". ACI highlighted growth in the following regions and countries:
- Africa: 12%;
- Asia Pacific: 8.3%;
- Indonesia: 26.2%;
- China: 12.5%;
- India: 9.7%;
- Philippines: -22.7%;
- Europe: 8.1%;
- Turkey: 32.6%;
- Spain: 19%;
- Luxembourg, Belgium and Italy: Double digit growth;
- Latin America and Caribbean: 11.9%. Argentina and Brazil "recovered from challenging macroeconomic contexts";
- Argentina: 29.1%;
- Brazil: 21.1%;
- Venezuela: -18.7%;
- Middle East: 0.7%. Rolling 12 month figures remained "strong" at 5.4%, but a downward trend was visible in the last four months, after a surge of growth in summer 2017;
- Egypt: -5.4%;
- North America: 8.8%;
- US: 8.8%;
- Canada: 3%. [more - original PR]