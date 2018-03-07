ACI-NA welcomes 'Jobs and Infrastructure Plan for America's Workers'

ACI-NA welcomed (07-Mar-2018) the announcement of the Senate Democrats' 'Jobs and Infrastructure Plan for America's Workers', which calls for a USD40 billion federal investment in aviation infrastructure. ACI-NA president and CEO Kevin Burke stated: "ACI-NA has long called for congressional action to help address the $100 billion in infrastructure needs facing airports large and small all across the country. We appreciate that this plan recognizes the urgent need to rebuild and expand our terminals, gates, and runways to improve the passenger experience and spur new air service competition". [more - original PR]