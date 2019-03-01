ACI-NA: US airports require USD128.1bn in infrastructure needs over next five years

Airports Council International – North America (ACI-NA) released (28-Feb-2019) its study 'Terminally Challenged: Addressing the Infrastructure Funding Shortfall of America's Airports', projecting airports in the US require USD128.1 billion in infrastructure investment over the next five years to accommodate increasing passenger and cargo traffic, rehabilitate existing facilities and support aircraft innovation. Terminal projects account for nearly 56% of infrastructure needs of all responding airports. ACI-NA president and CEO Kevin M Burke stated: "Airports are experiencing record growth, but ageing and outdated infrastructure threatens their ability to serve their passengers and local communities". Mr Burke added that US airports can be rebuilt "without raising taxes or adding to deficit spending by modernising the federal cap on the PFC", which would enable airports to "take control of their own investment decisions and become more financially self sufficient". [more - original PR]