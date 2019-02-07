Become a CAPA Member
7-Feb-2019 8:42 AM

ACI-NA: US airports at 'risk of falling behind' with more than USD100bn in infrastructure needs

Airports Council International - North America (ACI-NA) stated (05-Feb-2019) US airports are "at risk of falling behind" with more than USD100 billion in infrastructure needs. According to ACI-NA, adjusting the "outdated" passenger facility charge would enable airports to "reduce costs", providing them with the "locally controlled self-help they need to finance vital infrastructure projects" and "build appropriate facilities to meet travel demands and customer expectations". [more - original PR]

