ACI-NA submits FY2019 budget recommendations for US TSA

ACI-NA president and CEO Kevin Burke submitted (12-Apr-2018) the following FY2019 budget recommendations for US TSA:

Congress should provide funding for the number of Transportation Security Officers and Passenger Screening Canines necessary to effectively and efficiently screen passengers and baggage;

Congress should ensure TSA has the funds necessary to fulfill its obligation to reimburse airports under the Law Enforcement Officer Reimbursement Programme, rejecting the administration's request to eliminate the programme and shift the cost to airports;

Congress should ensure that TSA continues to staff airport exit lanes, rejecting the administration's request to eliminate the programme and shift the cost to airports;

Congress should provide funding for research, development, and deployment of new technology;

Congress should ensure TSA has the funds necessary to replace outdated explosive detection systems (EDS), and continue to fulfil its obligation to reimburse eligible airports for the installation of past EDS;

In addition, Mr Burke encouraged the US House Subcommittee on Transportation and Protective Security to consider the following authorisation recommendations as it looks to create additional aviation security legislation in 2018: