ACI-NA calls on Trump Administration so address infrastructure needs of US airports

ACI-NA president and CEO Kevin Burke called (30-Jan-2018) for the Trump Administration and US Congress to work together to address the "significant infrastructure needs" of US airports following US President Donald Trump's first State of the Union Address. Mr Burke stated: "With nearly USD100 billion in infrastructure needs through 2021, America's airports face unprecedented challenges when it comes to airport infrastructure investment. In tonight's State of the Union address, President Trump missed an important opportunity to provide greater clarity on an infrastructure plan that provides airports with the local control and self-help they need to stay globally competitive and keep up with demand as passenger growth breaks records year after year. Airports are essential infrastructure and we remain committed to continuing our work with President Trump and Congress to address our significant airport infrastructure needs". [more - original PR]