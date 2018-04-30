ACI-NA and AAAE: US FAA Reauthorisation Act of 2018 falls short of addressing airport needs

ACI-NA president and CEO Kevin Burke and American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE) president and CEO Todd Hauptli stated (27-Apr-2018) the US FAA Reauthorisation Act of 2018 (H.R. 4) "misses a significant opportunity to provide airports with the resources they require to repair aging infrastructure, make needed investments in their facilities to accommodate rising passenger and cargo volume, and enhance air service competition for the benefit of passengers". They said: "H.R. 4 falls short in addressing the long-term infrastructure needs of our aviation system by failing to adjust the outdated federal cap on the locally set Passenger Facility Charge (PFC) user fee and by holding guaranteed federal support for the Airport Improvement Program flat for the duration of the bill even though the annual AIP funding shortfall exceeds USD3 billion according to the FAA". [more - original PR]