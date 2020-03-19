19-Mar-2020 9:01 AM
ACI-NA and AAAE request USD10bn to assist US airports amid coronavirus outbreak
Airports Council International - North America (ACI-NA) and the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE) requested (18-Mar-2020) USD10 billion in immediate assistance to US airports deal with the outbreak of coronavirus. ACI-NA president and CEO Kevin M Burke and AAAE president and CEO Todd Hauptli stated: "It is imperative that special attention be given to the aviation industry, given its profound impact on the national economy and the devastating impacts the coronavirus will have on airlines, airports, and the myriad businesses that operate at airports across the country". [more - original PR]