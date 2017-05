ACI: Passenger growth in Asia-Pacific at 8% and Middle East at 2% in Mar-2017

ACI Asia Pacific reported (23-May-2017) passenger traffic at Asia Pacific airports increased 7.6% year-on-year, while passengers at Middle Eastern airports increased 2.3% in Mar-2017. In India, Mar-2017 marks the second consecutive month overall growth was below 20% since Jun-2016. In the Middle East, passenger traffic growth in Mar-2017 was impacted by the timing of the Easter holiday that fell in March last year. Cargo volume increased 13% at Asia Pacific airports and increased 15.5% at Middle Eastern airports in Mar-2017. The top airfreight hubs in Asia-Pacific were Hong Kong (+17.8%), Shanghai Pudong (+15%) and Seoul Incheon (+13.5%). [more - original PR]