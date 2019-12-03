3-Dec-2019 10:25 AM
ACI Latin America and Caribbean appoints new director general
Airports Council International (ACI) Latin America and Caribbean appointed (02-Dec-2019) Rafael Echevarne as director general, succeeding Javier Martinez who led the organisation since 2010. Mr Echevarne has worked in the air transport industry for the past 26 years, having held strategic roles in airport companies in the UAE, Australia, New Zealand and Europe, as ACI World director of economics, and recently as CEO of Montego Bay Sangster International Airport. [more - original PR]