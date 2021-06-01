ACI: Italy and the UAE launch quarantine free travel corridor from 02-Jul-2021

Airports Council International (ACI) welcomed (01-Jun-2021) the establishment of a safe travel corridor between Italy and the UAE effective 02-Jun-2021. Under the agreement all passengers travelling from the UAE to Rome, Milan and Venice will be able to travel without quarantine, subject to COVID-19 testing requirements. Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths said the agreement is "one of the most significant bilateral travel corridors, which are vital to reboot travel", and reflects both countries' confidence in travel recovery under comprehensive safety protocols. [more - original PR]