ACI Europe DG: European pax shows 'remarkable resilience' in 2018, however capacity issues remain

ACI Europe DG Olivier Jankovec stated (06-Feb-2019) passenger traffic showed "remarkable resilience" in 2018. Europe's airports handled an additional 136.6 million passengers in 2018 and have expanded by 36% in the past five years to more than 629 million additional passengers, Mr Jankovec noted. Of these, 445 million additional passengers were counted in the EU over the period, creating increased strain on airport infrastructure. "Capacity and quality are now major issues for an increasing number of airports across Europe. This of course requires investment but also greater operational efficiency, through effective airport-ATM integration and alignment with all other stakeholders", Mr Jankovec concluded. [more - original PR]