18-Mar-2021 10:53 AM

ACI Europe welcomes European Commission's 'Digital Green Certificate' proposal

ACI Europe welcomed (17-Mar-2021) the proposal by the European Commission for a 'Digital Green Certificate' system, which would require EU states to issue common, inter-operable and mutually-recognised certificates for COVID-19 vaccination, testing and recovery status. ACI, and other aviation associations, stated this will facilitate free movement during the COVID pandemic and support the restart of travel. According to ACI Europe data, Europe has lost over 7500 air routes across the continent's transport network. [more - original PR]

