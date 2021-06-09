Become a CAPA Member
9-Jun-2021 6:26 AM

ACI EUROPE urges states to approve European Commission's proposal for lifting restrictions

ACI EUROPE urged (08-Jun-2021) EU member states to approve the European Commission's proposal for lifting travel restrictions, highlighting its support for the following suggestions in particular:

  • Fully vaccinated people can travel without tests or quarantine from 14 days after their vaccination;
  • People who have recovered from COVID-19 can travel without being subject to tests or quarantine for 180 days after positive test;
  • Travel from green zones should remain possible without restrictions;
  • Travel from orange and red zones should be possible without quarantine, based on a negative test;
  • Member states should adopt a uniform approach of accepting negative PCR test results 72 hours before arrival (48 hours for rapid antigen tests);
  • Minors accompanying their parent(s) should not test/quarantine where parents are not required to do so;
  • Children under six years old should be exempt from testing;
  • Increase in the 14 day incidence rate for the 'orange' category from 50 to 75 in the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control map;
  • Vaccination, recovery from COVID-19 or a negative test result can be proven by producing a Digital Covid-19 Certificate (DCC) or by other means until the DCC is available;
  • Member States should impose testing and/or quarantine even if travellers hold a DCC, if the status of a region deteriorates rapidly resulting in it changing to 'dark red'.

ACI EUROPE also reiterated its recommendations made to member states on 31-May-2021, as previously reported by CAPA. [more - original PR]

