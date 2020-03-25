Become a CAPA Member
Loading
25-Mar-2020 10:24 PM

ACI Europe revises coronavirus impact assessment, loss of more than 700m pax projected in Europe

Airports Council International Europe (ACI Europe) revised (23-Mar-2020 ) its coronavirus impact assessment with the following forecasts:

  • A loss of more than 700 million passengers from pre coronavirus at Europe's airports in 2020  projections (-28%);
  • EUR14 billion in lost revenues for Europe's airport operators;
  • Massive losses to "other service providers at airports will inevitably incur". 

The forecasts assume current coronavirus travel restrictions and flight bans are lifted "towards the end" of Apr-2020 and a gradual recovery in demand for air transport occurs. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More