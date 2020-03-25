25-Mar-2020 10:24 PM
ACI Europe revises coronavirus impact assessment, loss of more than 700m pax projected in Europe
Airports Council International Europe (ACI Europe) revised (23-Mar-2020 ) its coronavirus impact assessment with the following forecasts:
- A loss of more than 700 million passengers from pre coronavirus at Europe's airports in 2020 projections (-28%);
- EUR14 billion in lost revenues for Europe's airport operators;
- Massive losses to "other service providers at airports will inevitably incur".
The forecasts assume current coronavirus travel restrictions and flight bans are lifted "towards the end" of Apr-2020 and a gradual recovery in demand for air transport occurs. [more - original PR]