ACI EUROPE responds to IATA European airport charge claims

ACI EUROPE, via its official newsletter and Twitter account, reposted (28-Sep-2017) a report in response to IATA's European airport charge claims (TRBusiness, 28-Sep-2017). As previously reported by CAPA, IATA called on the EU to "significantly strengthen" economic regulation of major European airport monopolies. ACI EUROPE stated: "What is really interesting is that it is a majority of airlines that have - over the past few years - asked airports to put more weight on passenger-related charges rather than airline-related charges as a way of sharing the risk of variations in passenger demand levels". ACI EUROPE said airports have "obliged", and since 2008, the share of passenger related charges in overall non-aeronautical charges increased from 57.5% to 65.4%. Conversely, airports have decreased airline related charges, with its share of of total aeronautical charges decreasing from 42.5% to 34.6%. ACI EUROPE said: "IATA is selectively referring to only part of the airport charges".