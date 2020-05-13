ACI Europe reports 98.6% pax fall in Apr-2020, calls for coordinated effort on lifting restrictions

ACI Europe reported (12-May-2020) European airports handled 2.8 million passengers in Apr-2020, a decrease of 98.6% year-on-year. Airports lost more than 315 million passengers since the COVID-19 outbreak are expected to exceed 500 million lost passengers by the end of May-2020. ACI Europe director general Olivier Jankovec said: "All their revenue sources have essentially dried up, most of their staff furloughed and investments stopped - yet cash is still flowing out in running costs as most have remained at least partially open". Mr Jankovec added that if some air traffic and revenue generation capabilities are not restored in time for peak summer 2020 months, some airports across Europe will go "bust". [more - original PR]