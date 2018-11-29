ACI Europe releases 'vision and proposals' for ATM reform

ACI Europe released (28-Nov-2018) 'vision and proposals' for the future ATM reforms. Highlights include:

Establishing a contractual relationship between airports and ATC providers enabling information-sharing and joint processes – including agreed performance goals;

Successful consolidation of the Airport Operations Plans/Ground Coordinator and the Network Operations plan;

Concerted and accelerated technology investment planning by the Network Manager for aster integration of Single European Sky ATM Research (SESAR) solutions/concepts;

Stronger engagement of all actors with SESAR.

ACI Europe DG Olivier Jankovec stated "The promises of the EU's Single European Sky project have failed to materialise. It is high time for a reset. We need to see meaningful reform." He continued: "Operations at and around airports need to become more coordinated and consolidated and they should be based on open and shared data sets and improved coordination between all involved." The organisation also launched a publication called "SESAR and the Digital Transformation of Europe's Airports" to highlight the SESAR solutions available to airports. [more - original PR]