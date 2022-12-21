ACI EUROPE pushes pre-pandemic traffic recovery forecast back to 2025

ACI EUROPE revised (20-Dec-2022) its passenger traffic forecast for the European airport network, with a full recovery of pre-pandemic levels pushed back to 2025, compared to 2024 previously forecast in May-2022. Traffic for 2023 is expected to reach 91% of pre-pandemic levels. Continued geopolitical tensions, deteriorating macro-economics and inflationary pressures, higher regulatory costs, tight capacity management and permanence of travel restrictions were cited as factors likely to limit traffic growth. The industry body stated the negative impact is likely to be "partially compensated" by a resilience in leisure demand, continued expansion of ULCCs and the end of airport slots waivers in summer 2023. [more - original PR]