Become a CAPA Member
Loading
3-Oct-2023 2:50 PM

ACI EUROPE: Proposed French tax on airport revenue will harm decarbonisation efforts

ACI EUROPE urged (29-Sep-2023) the French Government to reconsider a proposed additional tax on revenues earned by Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, Paris Orly Airport, Nice Cote d'Azur Airport, Marseille Airport, Lyon-Saint Exupéry Airport and Toulouse Blagnac Airport. As previously reported by CAPA, the government plans to impose a 4.6% tax on transport infrastructure companies' revenue in 2024. ACI EUROPE director general Olivier Jankovec said the measure would "hit both decarbonisation efforts and the economy", adding: "Squeezing airports that are leading decarbonisation efforts for tax revenue is ill-advised and amounts to policy greenwashing. Achieving net zero for European aviation will require more than EUR820 billion in investments across the entire eco-system comprising aircraft manufacturers, airlines, airports and air navigation service providers. Further taxing the sector will only make such investments more difficult and threatens our shared goals". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More