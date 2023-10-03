ACI EUROPE: Proposed French tax on airport revenue will harm decarbonisation efforts
ACI EUROPE urged (29-Sep-2023) the French Government to reconsider a proposed additional tax on revenues earned by Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, Paris Orly Airport, Nice Cote d'Azur Airport, Marseille Airport, Lyon-Saint Exupéry Airport and Toulouse Blagnac Airport. As previously reported by CAPA, the government plans to impose a 4.6% tax on transport infrastructure companies' revenue in 2024. ACI EUROPE director general Olivier Jankovec said the measure would "hit both decarbonisation efforts and the economy", adding: "Squeezing airports that are leading decarbonisation efforts for tax revenue is ill-advised and amounts to policy greenwashing. Achieving net zero for European aviation will require more than EUR820 billion in investments across the entire eco-system comprising aircraft manufacturers, airlines, airports and air navigation service providers. Further taxing the sector will only make such investments more difficult and threatens our shared goals". [more - original PR]