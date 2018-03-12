13-Mar-2018 6:03 AM
ACI EUROPE: Pax up 7% across European airports in Jan-2018
ACI Europe reported (12-Mar-2018) passenger traffic at European airports increased 7.4% year-on-year in Jan-2018. Airports in the EU saw an increase of 5.2% in passenger traffic, while non-EU airports reported a 14.6% increase in passenger traffic. Passenger traffic growth in the top five European hubs were Istanbul Ataturk (+30.3%), London Heathrow (+1.1%), Paris CDG (+4.9%), Amsterdam Schiphol (+7.6%) and Frankfurt (+7.6%). Freight traffic across Europe increased 8.4% and aircraft movements increased 4.3%. [more - original PR]