16-Apr-2018 9:37 AM
ACI EUROPE: Pax up 7% across European airports in Feb-2018
ACI Europe reported (13-Apr-2018) passenger traffic at European airports increased 6.5% year-on-year in Feb-2018. Airports in the EU saw an increase of 5.2% in passenger traffic, while non-EU airports reported a 10.8% increase in passenger traffic. Passenger traffic growth in the top five European hubs were Istanbul Ataturk (+17.7%), Amsterdam Schiphol (+9.6%), Frankfurt (+8.5%), Paris CDG (+2.6%) and London Heathrow (+2.4%). Freight traffic across Europe increased 5.7% and aircraft movements increased 3.0%. [more - original PR]