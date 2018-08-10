10-Aug-2018 10:42 AM
ACI EUROPE: Pax up 6.7% across European airports in 1H2018
ACI Europe reported (09-Aug-2018) passenger traffic at European airports increased 6.7% year-on-year in 1H2018. Airports in the EU saw an increase of 5.4% in passenger traffic, while non-EU airports reported a 10.5% increase in passenger traffic. Passenger traffic growth in the top five European hubs were Istanbul Atatürk (+12.9%), Frankfurt (+9.1%), Amsterdam Schiphol (+5.4%), Paris CDG (+3.0%) and London Heathrow (+2.6%). Freight traffic across Europe increased 3.3% and aircraft movements increased 3.5%. [more - original PR]