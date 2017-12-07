ACI EUROPE: Passenger traffic in Europe to increase 112.3% by 2040

ACI EUROPE forecast (06-Dec-2017) passenger traffic in Europe to increase 112.3% by 2040. European airports will need to accommodate 4360 million passengers p/a, up from 2050 million in 2016. This also means Europe will keep its position as the second largest aviation market after Asia Pacific, with one billion more passengers than North America in 2040. ACI EUROPE DG Olivier Jankovec said: "The assumption that Europe is an aviation market reaching maturity with lower growth prospects needs to be reconsidered. Along with the continued expansion of Low Cost Carriers and more efficient aircraft technology, new dynamics in the travel & tourism sector will keep driving demand for air travel". [more - original PR]