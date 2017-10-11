ACI EUROPE: Pax up 9% across European airports in Aug-2017

ACI Europe reported (10-Oct-2017) passenger traffic at European airports increased 8.7% year-on-year in Aug-2017. Airports in the EU saw an increase of 7.2% in passenger traffic, while non-EU airports reported a 14.2% increase in passenger traffic. Passenger traffic growth in the top five European hubs were Istanbul Ataturk (+10.6%), Amsterdam Schiphol (+6%), Paris CDG (+5%), Frankfurt (+5%) and London Heathrow (+1.9%). Freight traffic across Europe increased 10.9% and aircraft movements increased 4.1%. [more - original PR]
11-Oct-2017 1:01 PM