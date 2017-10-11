ACI Europe: European airports reported the best August 'so far this century'

ACI Europe stated (10-Oct-2017) European airports reported the "best August performance so far this century" in Aug-2017, with passenger traffic increasing 8.7% year-on-year. The easing in passenger traffic growth compared to Jul-2017 was mainly attributable to slower "but still impressive" growth at non-EU airports, with volumes increasing 14.2%. Turkish, Russian, Ukrainian and Belarussian airports continued to make "significant gains", along with airports in Israel, Georgia and Iceland. ACI EUROPE director general Olivier Jankovec noted: "August confirmed the return of sustained passenger traffic growth in both Russia and Turkey. The good news is that this is not about traffic shifting back at the expense of other markets in Western and Southern Europe. EU airports continue to report very dynamic growth – at a level that is impressive for such a mature market". He predicted some further softening of passenger traffic growth in the coming months, with the "woes" of Ryanair taking their toll while the impact of the bankruptcies of Alitalia, airberlin and Monarch are "yet to unfold". [more - original PR]