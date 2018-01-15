Loading
ACI EUROPE: Pax up 8% across European airports in Nov-2017

ACI Europe reported (12-Jan-2018) passenger traffic at European airports increased 7.9% year-on-year in Nov-2017. Airports in the EU saw an increase of 6.8% in passenger traffic, while non-EU airports reported a 11.6% increase in passenger traffic. Passenger traffic growth in the top European hubs were Frankfurt (+21.1%), Istanbul Ataturk (+15%) and Amsterdam Schiphol (+10.1%). Freight traffic across Europe increased 8.6% and aircraft movements increased 3.6%. [more - original PR]

