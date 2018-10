ACI Europe reported (17-Oct-2018) Ireland (37.4%), Cyprus (28.5%) and Malta (24.6%) have the three largest percentage of air traffic of the EU27 to/from the UK. The organisation noted one in eight EU27 passengers travelled to/from the UK in 2017, with the UK accounting for 17.3% of EU28 passenger traffic or 288.5 million passengers. [more - original PR]