ACI EUROPE: Middle Eastern, Asian airports seeing fastest hub connectivity increase in past decade

ACI EUROPE stated (Jun-2017) while the top 20 airports globally in terms of hub connectivity include mainly European and North American airports, along with Dubai and Doha Hamad, the airports which have shown the fastest increase in hub connectivity over the past 10 years are predominantly in the Middle East and Asia. Abu Dhabi has been the fastest growing hub since 2007 followed by Delhi and Guangzhou, however none of the airports have entered in the top 20 hubs globally for connectivity. ACI EUROPE also noted considerable growth in China at Shanghai Pudong, Kunming, Shenzhen and Chengdu. Brussels and Lisbon Humberto Delgada are the only two EU airports in the list of the 20 airports reporting the fastest hub connectivity growth since 2007. [more - original PR]