27-Nov-2019 2:02 AM
ACI Europe launches APOC peer level collaborative operations service
ACI Europe launched (26-Nov-2019) its Airport Operations Centre (APOC) peer review service. The concept brings together all stakeholders including ATC, airlines, ground handlers, customs and police and the airport operator to enable collaborative, transparent and integrated management of air traffic and terminal operations. Realtime coordination delivered by APOCs allows airports to better anticipate and avoid disruptions, minimising the impact on passengers and the environment. [more - original PR]