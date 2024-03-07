ACI EUROPE: International passenger traffic achieves full recovery in Jan-2024

ACI EUROPE reported (06-Mar-2024) the following highlights from its air traffic report for Jan-2024:

ACI EUROPE director general Olivier Jankovec said: "January saw the recovery in passenger traffic enduring, with further growth over the past year, and international passenger traffic finally getting back to its pre-pandemic levels after five years. Demand generally remained resilient in the face of much increased air fares, even though the growth dynamic slowed down or even stalled in a few markets". Mr Jankovec added: "Looking at the months ahead, macro economic conditions are set to improve in the EU and the UK in particular, with further drops in inflation and growth in real wages. Combined with consumers prioritising experiences and leisure, this should support continued growth in demand for air travel – with headwinds still coming mainly from supply pressures and higher air fares as well as geopolitics". [more - original PR]