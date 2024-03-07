ACI EUROPE: International passenger traffic achieves full recovery in Jan-2024
ACI EUROPE reported (06-Mar-2024) the following highlights from its air traffic report for Jan-2024:
- Passenger traffic in the European airport network grew +7% year-on-year, while remaining 3% below 2019 levels;
- International passenger traffic achieved full recovery, while domestic traffic remained 13% below 2019 levels;
- Within the EU+ countries market, airports in Malta (+27%), Cyprus (+21.6%), Poland (+20.5%), Croatia (+15.9%), Portugal (+14.8%), Spain (+12.7%) and Greece (+12.4%) recorded the best performance compared to Jan-2019;
- Airports in Slovakia (-38.8%), Sweden (‑29.2%), Slovenia (-27.5%), Finland (-24.2%) and Germany (‑23.7%) remained well below their pre-pandemic passenger traffic levels;
- London Heathrow Airport was the busiest airport, with an increase of 9.4% year-on-year, followed by Istanbul Airport (+6.4%) and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (+2.2%);
- Freight traffic across the European airport network increased 13% year-on-year and remained at an 8% deficit compared to Jan-2019.
ACI EUROPE director general Olivier Jankovec said: "January saw the recovery in passenger traffic enduring, with further growth over the past year, and international passenger traffic finally getting back to its pre-pandemic levels after five years. Demand generally remained resilient in the face of much increased air fares, even though the growth dynamic slowed down or even stalled in a few markets". Mr Jankovec added: "Looking at the months ahead, macro economic conditions are set to improve in the EU and the UK in particular, with further drops in inflation and growth in real wages. Combined with consumers prioritising experiences and leisure, this should support continued growth in demand for air travel – with headwinds still coming mainly from supply pressures and higher air fares as well as geopolitics". [more - original PR]