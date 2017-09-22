ACI EUROPE joins call urging for more EU budget for transport

ACI EUROPE called (21-Sep-2017) for more EU budget to be allocated to development of transport. ACI EUROPE stated while transport projects with a high societal return do not necessarily yield high financial return on investment, the wider external benefits that occur "bring a virtuous circle of economic growth and social cohesion". ACI EUROPE said this is particularly true at airports, adding 47% of Europe's airports remain loss making and the airport industry is notorious for its capital intensity and high fixed costs. ACI EUROPE DG Olivier Jankovec said: "While ACI EUROPE joins the wider transport sector's call for more EU budget for transport, we believe that there should also be a fairer allocation of the funds amongst different transport modes". [more - original PR]