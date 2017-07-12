ACI EUROPE: Uncertainty persists around Brexit as industry approaches deadline

ACI EUROPE reiterated (11-Jul-2017) concerns regarding Brexit and its potential impact on European air transport, connectivity and the wider economy. ACI EUROPE stated more than a year on from the Brexit vote, the uncertainty "as to what will happen when the UK will exit the EU has yet to subside". ACI EUROPE also cautioned against the possibility of a "cliff edge scenario", where the UK leaves the EU without a new trading relationship being defined and agreed. ACI EUROPE subsequently called on the UK to "urgently come up with a detailed and comprehensive position on Brexit for aviation". ACI EUROPE DG Olivier Jankovec said: "We remain completely in the dark as to what will happen on 01-Apr-2019 and we have no idea how long this uncertainty will persist. The fact that the UK has yet to define a clear and detailed position as to what it wants - not just in terms of its new relationship with the EU, but also about how to transition there - is not helping". [more - original PR]