16-Jan-2019 8:16 AM

ACI Europe: European pax growth in 2018 defies 'challenging geopolitical and economic environment'

ACI Europe reported (15-Jan-2019) European passenger traffic grew 6.4% year-on-year in 2018. ACI Europe director general Olivier Jankovec stated the result defies the "increasingly challenging geopolitical and economic environment". Mr Jankovec further added he has "no doubt" that Europe's passenger demand levels will start to feel these effects "at some point". [more - original PR]

