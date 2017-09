ACI EUROPE stated (13-Sep-2017) European airports grew at an "impressive average" of 9.6% year-on-year in Jul-2017, in line with the "dynamics of the previous months". ACI EUROPE stated the EU market "stayed on course", with traffic growing at a slightly lower rate than Jun-2017. The non-EU market further improved compared to Jun-2016, buoyed by strong demand in Russia and a recovering aviation environment in Turkey. [more - original PR]