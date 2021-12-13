Become a CAPA Member
13-Dec-2021 9:19 AM

ACI Europe: European airport pax down 36.7% on 2019 levels in Oct-2021

ACI Europe reported (10-Dec-2021) the following traffic highlights across European airports in Oct-2021:

  • Passengers: -36.7% compared to Oct-2019;
  • Cargo: +9.7%;
  • Aircraft movements: -29.8%;

Airports in Greece (-16.3%), Cyprus (-20.5%) and Portugal (-27.4%) recorded the smallest passenger traffic decreases in the EU, while Finland (-65.7%), the Czech Republic (-60%) and the UK (-56%) suffered the largest drops. Outside the EU, the best performing countries were Albania (+7.1%), Kosovo (+4.1%) and Bosnia and Herzegovina (-8.4%). ACI Europe director general Olivier Jankovec said significant progress on vaccinations translated into an improved performance for many airports in Oct-2021, but added the recovery path remains "fragile" due to the emergence of the Omicron COVID-19 variant. [more - original PR]

