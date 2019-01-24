ACI Europe president estimates 20m pax foregone if UK adopts Brexit capacity freeze stance

ACI Europe president and Munich Airport CEO Dr Michael Kerkloh expressed (23-Jan-2019) "deep concern" on the increasing likelihood of a no-deal Brexit scenario. "We do understand that if the UK leaves the EU without an agreement, the status quo cannot be an option", Dr Kerkloh stated. He added contingency measures proposed by the EU, such as freezing airline capacity, will affect connectivity and consumers for both the EU and UK as airfares have already been sold for the summer 2019 season. ACI Europe estimates if the UK adopts a similar stance, it would result in 93,000 movements lost and 20 million passengers foregone, equating to a total economic impact of up to GBP2.1 billion in foregone GDP and 43,000 jobs lost. [more - original PR]