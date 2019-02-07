ACI Europe DG: 'The trend of decreasing freight traffic is hard to ignore'

ACI Europe reported (06-Feb-2019) freight traffic "decelerated sharply" in 2018 at European airports, increasing 1.8% year-on-year compared to 8.4% in 2017. Deceleration was seen primarily at EU airports with 1.1% growth, with non EU airport freight volume up 5.6%. ACI Europe DG Olivier Jankovec stated: "The trend of decreasing freight traffic is hard to ignore". He argued the decline in growth reflects weakening economic data and market contraction in Europe and globally, which will "ultimately translate into lower passenger demand". [more - original PR]