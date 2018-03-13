ACI Europe DG: 'Robust economic expansion' contributes to improved EU traffic

ACI Europe DG Olivier Jankovec noted (12-Mar-2018) "continued and robust economic expansion across our continent and beyond" drove improved traffic at European airports in Jan-2018. The organisation reported passenger traffic growth for the EU market "moderated" to 5.2% year-on-year, reflecting the bankruptcies of airberlin and Monarch Airlines, which resulted in traffic decreases at airports in Germany, Austria, Denmark and the UK. Mr Jankovec concluded by voicing concern over geopolitical tensions affecting European airport traffic stability in the short term, while noting oil price volatility remains a medium term concern. [more - original PR]