ACI EUROPE DG: LCCs grow connectivity offering 175% over last 10 years, FSCs see retrenchment

ACI EUROPE DG Olivier Jankovec emphasised (20-Sep-2017) market disruptions and technology continue to reshape air connectivity. Mr Jankovec said: "It is really striking to see how over the past 10 years Low Cost Carriers have been driving direct connectivity growth at Europe's airports... While these airlines expanded their direct connectivity by +175%, Full Service Carriers saw theirs retrench by -8%". He noted LCCs are now penetrating long haul markets and offering connecting services, which will lead to further market disruption. "These will significantly affect established hub airports, adding further competitive pressures - which have already been increasing as a result of the rise of Middle Eastern and Asian hubs", he concluded. [more - original PR]

