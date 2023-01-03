ACI EUROPE: COVID-19 travel requirements for passengers from China are 'unjustified'

ACI EUROPE described (31-Dec-2022) the imposition of COVID-19 travel requirements for travellers from China by some EU member states as "scientifically unjustified". The industry body stated the "ineffectiveness of international travel restrictions in preventing the spread of COVID-19" has been "unequivocally recognised by both the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and the World Health Organisation". ACI EUROPE director general Olivier Jankovec said: "We are once again plunging back into a patchwork of unjustified and uncoordinated travel restrictions, which have no basis in scientific fact". [more - original PR]