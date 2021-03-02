ACI Europe calls for EU to revise regulations to support future of regional air connectivity

ACI Europe issued (01-Mar-2021) a call for a more supportive EU policy framework for regional air connectivity. According to the body, of the 1.72 billion passengers lost across the European airport network last year, more than 836 million (49%) were lost by regional airports - with smaller airports accounting for more than half of the loss (437 million). ACI Europe stated most of the 193 European airports currently facing insolvency are regional airports. ACI Europe believes that regulations will need to adapt and better support air connectivity given the harsh realities faced by smaller European airports. [more - original PR]