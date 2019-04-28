ACI Europe and EUROCAE sign MoU for closer cooperation in airport operations

ACI Europe and the European Organisation for Civil Aviation Equipment (EUROCAE) signed (26-Apr-2019) an MoU to share expertise and best practices on airport operations and standardisation of aviation technologies. Under the MoU, ACI Europe members will benefit from EUROCAE's development of ground and airborne system and equipment standards for civil aviation. EUROCAE will have access to ACI Europe's technical and operational safety committee, which brings together experts in safety management, airport operations, ATM interface/integration and other technical domains and will contribute to the work of airports in these areas. [more - original PR]