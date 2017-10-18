ACI Europe responds to A4E's claims regarding airport charges

ACI Europe responded (17-Oct-2017) to A4E's findings on a new study regarding airport charges, calling the findings "media-friendly, highly selective and simplistic". Director General Olivier Jankovec said A4E's statement that airports are "connectivity disruptors" is a "massive lie", saying: "Developing diverse air connectivity is at the very core of airports' social and business mandates. This is precisely why airports in Europe are perpetually chasing airlines, offering incentives such as rebates on airport charges and marketing support to entice them to develop new routes and add more frequencies from their own location". ACI EUROPE also noted that A4E is basing their allegations on EBIDTA margins, which is "a rather selective and not necessarily appropriate way of measuring financial performance". [more - original PR]