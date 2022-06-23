23-Jun-2022 12:44 PM
ACI EUROPE: Air connectivity across European airport network at 2009 recession levels
ACI EUROPE published (22-Jun-2022) its Airport Industry Connectivity Report for 2022, with data showing total air connectivity across the European airport network remains 29% below pre-pandemic levels, or equivalent to figures from the 2009 recession. The report's findings include:
- Greece is the only country to have achieved a full recovery, with Turkey down 3% on 2019 levels;
- The best performing EU+ markets are Spain (-23%), UK (-28%), Italy (-32%) and France (-34%);
- Direct connectivity is 15% below pre-pandemic levels, with indirect connectivity down 36% and hub connectivity down 34%;
- Direct connectivity between Europe and Asia Pacific is down 52% compared to 2019;
- LCCs account for 40% of direct air connectivity, compared to 27% in 2019;
- Amsterdam Schiphol Airport (-10%) held the top spot for direct connectivity in absolute terms, followed by Istanbul Airport (-5%) and London Heathrow Airport (-13%).
ACI EUROPE Olivier Jankovec said the figures "point to the importance of ensuring that slot allocation rules reflect the connectivity needs of airport communities, while ensuring fair and open market opportunities". [more - original PR]