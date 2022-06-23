ACI EUROPE: Air connectivity across European airport network at 2009 recession levels

ACI EUROPE published (22-Jun-2022) its Airport Industry Connectivity Report for 2022, with data showing total air connectivity across the European airport network remains 29% below pre-pandemic levels, or equivalent to figures from the 2009 recession. The report's findings include:

ACI EUROPE Olivier Jankovec said the figures "point to the importance of ensuring that slot allocation rules reflect the connectivity needs of airport communities, while ensuring fair and open market opportunities".