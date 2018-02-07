ACI Europe: Pax up 8.5% at European airports in 2017

ACI Europe reported (06-Feb-2018) 2017 passenger traffic at European airports increased 8.5% year-on-year, with EU airports increasing 7.7% and non-EU airports reporting a increase of 11.4%. The highest growth was achieved by airports in East and South of the EU, with airports in Latvia, Estonia, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia, Slovenia, Romania, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Malta and Portugal recording double digit growth. Freight traffic at Europe's airports increased 8.5% and aircraft movements increased 3.8%. [more - original PR]
7-Feb-2018 11:11 AM