ACI EUROPE: 1H2021 pax across European network down 76.9% on 1H2019

ACI EUROPE reported (11-Aug-2021) passenger traffic across Europe in 1H2021 was down 76.9% on 1H2019 levels. The best performing regions were Russia (-27.2%), Kosovo (-32%), Uzbekistan (-41.8%), Ukraine (-47.6%) and Turkey (-59.7%), while the biggest drops were recorded in Ireland (-93.5%), the UK (-92.9%), Finland (-92.1%) and Hungary (-91.9%). Cargo traffic decreased by 1.1% over the same period, while aircraft movements were down 63.9%. [more - original PR]