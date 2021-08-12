Become a CAPA Member
Loading
12-Aug-2021 5:42 AM

ACI EUROPE: 1H2021 pax across European network down 76.9% on 1H2019

ACI EUROPE reported (11-Aug-2021) passenger traffic across Europe in 1H2021 was down 76.9% on 1H2019 levels. The best performing regions were Russia (-27.2%), Kosovo (-32%), Uzbekistan (-41.8%), Ukraine (-47.6%) and Turkey (-59.7%), while the biggest drops were recorded in Ireland (-93.5%), the UK (-92.9%), Finland (-92.1%) and Hungary (-91.9%). Cargo traffic decreased by 1.1% over the same period, while aircraft movements were down 63.9%. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More