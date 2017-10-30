ACI director general identifies new airport non-aeronautical revenue trends and highlights

Airports Council International (ACI) director general Angela Gittens, in ACI's World Report Oct-2017 edition, identified (Oct-2017) the following highlights and new trends in airport non-aeronautical activities:
- Retail concessions accounted for the highest percentage of worldwide airport non-aeronautical revenue in 2015;
- Carpark revenue accounted for the second highest;
- Property revenue accounted for the third highest;
- Airport carpark revenue is facing increased competition from both off site facilities and public transportation options that remove the need to travel to and from airports by personal vehicle;
- Airport retail concessions facing increased competition from ecommerce;
- North America led the world in generating non-aeronautical revenue from carpark services, with 40% carparks accounting for more than 40% of non-aeronautical revenue in North America;
- Middle East led the world in generating non-aeronautical revenue from retail concessions, which accounted for 55% of all non-aeronautical revenue in the region.