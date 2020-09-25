ACI calls for widespread deployment of testing as alternative to quarantine

Airports Council International (ACI) World reinforced (24-Sep-2020) calls from the aviation industry for the widespread deployment of COVID-19 testing of international passengers before travel as an alternative to restrictive quarantine measures. ACI called for urgent government action to introduce widespread and coordinated testing of international passengers - based on internationally accepted protocols and on a risk-based and resource-effective approach - to enable quarantine requirements to be removed. ACI expressed support for IATA's call for COVID-19 testing for passengers before departure as an alternative to quarantine. However, this support is subject to the availability of effective and accurate methods of testing and on the option of running it off-airport before travel to ensure better efficiency of travel and create a smooth testing process. [more - original PR]