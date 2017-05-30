ACI: Buoyant global demand for air transport during 1Q2017, on economic improvement and low fares

Airports Council International (ACI) reported (29-May-2017) "buoyant" global demand for air transport during 1Q2017, due to an overall strengthening of global economic conditions and the continued drop in the cost of air transport through lower fares. Global traffic grew 5.6% year-on-year for Mar-2017 and for 1Q2017. Improvements in business confidence, economic outlook and global trade also helped revive airfreight volumes. Overall freight volumes increased 8.3% in 1Q2017, with cargo up 10.9% for Mar-2017. [more - original PR]